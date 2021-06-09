Iván García Vexillography

Flag of the Mare Australe

Entity: Mare Australe Region
Location: The Moon
Fictitious Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Mare Australe is a lunar mare located in the southern hemisphere of the Moon. Mare Australe has an uneven surface marked by numerous craters flooded with basaltic lava.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
