Foodly - Food Delivery Landing Page

Hello Guys🔥
I hope everyone is safe and sound.
This is my another Exploration for Creative Food Delivery Landing page UI Design.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) ❤️ and also follow @abustudio dribbble account to get lots of awesome design.
We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at abustudio82@gmail.com
Cheers ✌️