Flag of Monaco

graphic design europe monaco vexillology flag design
Entity: Principality of Monaco
Location: Western Europe
Real Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Being usually confused with the flags of Indonesia and Poland, this proposal uses concepts like the country's location at the Côte d'Azur and its long diagonal shape, and the story of François Grimaldi sneaking into the fortress disguised as a monk while holding a sword to conquer it.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
