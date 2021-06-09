Iván García Vexillography

Flag Design of SC Corinthians

Entity: Sport Club Corinthians Paulista
Location: São Paulo, Brazil
Real Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Corinthias is a Brazilians sports club mostly known for its professional soccer team, although being a successful club in nautical sport during its early days.

