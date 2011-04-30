Marc Majcher

False Matters Icons 2

False Matters Icons 2 icons false matters phil k. dick
Second set of iconography for the False Matters oracle. I'm really getting the hang of the path stuff in Photoshop now, I think - no need to switch back and forth between that and Illustrator any more! Whee!

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
