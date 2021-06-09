144 - negative space logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Subtle negative space logo concept. Not quite right in your face but I love the outcome.
This was in the queue for a logo contest, too bad I forgot to upload it before the closing round. I guess this is common when you grind 8-10 projects at a time.
How about you guys? Did any of you worked on concepts and forgot to apply them in a contest? :P
Cheers!