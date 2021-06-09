Mark Repa

144 - negative space logo

144 - negative space logo logo contest graphic design geometric slanted icosaedru logo logoflow minimalist clean modern blue sleek numbers logotype contest mark negative space logo design vector
Subtle negative space logo concept. Not quite right in your face but I love the outcome.

This was in the queue for a logo contest, too bad I forgot to upload it before the closing round. I guess this is common when you grind 8-10 projects at a time.

How about you guys? Did any of you worked on concepts and forgot to apply them in a contest? :P

Cheers!

