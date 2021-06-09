Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jason Daniels

Berg Detailing Logo Design

Berg Detailing Logo Design brand carshop cardetailing branddesign branding logo logodesign
Logodesign and Brandconcept for Berg Detailing, a car detailing shop with amazing quality standards. The brand is build on a minimalist and modern concept. The attention to detail is mirrored in the sleek and sharp design of the logo.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
