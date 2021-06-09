Berg Detailing Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Logodesign and Brandconcept for Berg Detailing, a car detailing shop with amazing quality standards. The brand is build on a minimalist and modern concept. The attention to detail is mirrored in the sleek and sharp design of the logo.