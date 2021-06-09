Tatiana Yudina

Trivago is a metasearch engine for hotel search and price comparison. It compares prices from over 100 sites at once and offers the best prices. I've tried to make the hotel search even easier with the design. 🐚

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121222759/Trivago-Redesign

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
