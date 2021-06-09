Flag of Rendang-Lobo

Trending designs to inspire you
Entity: Rendang-Lobo
Location: Southeast Asia
Fictitious Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Rengang-Lobo is one of the insular countries where the events of Aldous Huxley's novel "Island" take place. Rendang-Lobo is a militarized dictatorship, economically powered by oil reserves, under Colonel Dipa's control.