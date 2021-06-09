Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Calendium illustration 3dicon minimal glassmorphism 3d
Well as my second design, i used figma and glass morphism style for the first time. what do you think about this design? share your thoughts with me please and don't forgot to hit L!

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
