BRANDING / A3 DIGITAL

A3 DIGITAL is an agency focused on marketing and digital communication that is going through a new phase in this new year. They decided to create a new visual identity in order to add more value to their new positioning, where they seek to be closer to their audience and show the true purpose for which they operate in the market.
Its main objective is to leverage the business / companies of its end customers, relying on marketing and advertising strategies.