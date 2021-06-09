Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kylee Bateman
Walnut Creek Creative

Proverbs Series Lockup

Kylee Bateman
Walnut Creek Creative
Kylee Bateman for Walnut Creek Creative
Proverbs Series Lockup
  1. proverbs-proverbs-logo.jpg
  2. proverbs-mosaic-pattern.jpg

Series logo for our fall 2020 series, "To Know Wisdom: Encountering Christ in Proverbs"

This design was used as the cover of our sermon study guide books. The colorful mosaic pattern was used on the inside covers.

Fonts: Bennet Banner Black, PT Mono

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Walnut Creek Creative
Walnut Creek Creative
Lifting up Christ in our city & beyond.

