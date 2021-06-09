Proverbs Series Lockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Series logo for our fall 2020 series, "To Know Wisdom: Encountering Christ in Proverbs"
This design was used as the cover of our sermon study guide books. The colorful mosaic pattern was used on the inside covers.
Fonts: Bennet Banner Black, PT Mono