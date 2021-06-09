Package | Logo Design Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Package Logo Design for an Arabic Client, who requested the incorporation of the 'Package' word in both English & Arabic Language for their wider audience around the word.
For Original Color Palette:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/91723123/Package-Arabic-English-Logo-Design