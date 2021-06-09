Razzam Malik

Package | Logo Design Concept

Package | Logo Design Concept
Package Logo Design for an Arabic Client, who requested the incorporation of the 'Package' word in both English & Arabic Language for their wider audience around the word.

For Original Color Palette:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/91723123/Package-Arabic-English-Logo-Design

    Like