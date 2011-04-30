ELLIOTTCABLE

The Bit That Looks Like A Starship

ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE
  • Save
The Bit That Looks Like A Starship text javascript dom source code
Download color palette

(UJD: index.xhtml @ e7bfda2, lines 93 ‒ 114)

Sometimes, when the application of the principle doesn’t conflict with downright readability, it’s okay to just use something “because it feels right.” Here you see some playing with alignment across multiple lines, and indentation; but mostly, it just felt right.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE

More by ELLIOTTCABLE

View profile
    • Like