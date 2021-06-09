Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gulls

Gulls nature landscape ocean sea lighthouse nautical coast birds bird seagull gull pencil mediums medium traditional graphite process work in progess sketch illustration
Crop of a sketch for an illustration in the works.

Lately, I've been spending more time working out the values in my sketches before moving to final art/applying the illustration style desired. The extra effort invested on the front end has been saving a lot of headaches on the tail end of the process—especially when working with line work.

