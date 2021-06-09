Trending designs to inspire you
Crop of a sketch for an illustration in the works.
Lately, I've been spending more time working out the values in my sketches before moving to final art/applying the illustration style desired. The extra effort invested on the front end has been saving a lot of headaches on the tail end of the process—especially when working with line work.