AI Design: Superintendent

We were looking for an AI design, while implementing UI Sounds Effect on the crypto wallet https://wallet.crypto.red/, an idea following the similarity between the sound effect and Halo 3 ODST AI sounds came. One hour later, we were building our own superintendent.