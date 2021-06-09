Viper Tech

AI Design: Superintendent

AI Design: Superintendent
We were looking for an AI design, while implementing UI Sounds Effect on the crypto wallet https://wallet.crypto.red/, an idea following the similarity between the sound effect and Halo 3 ODST AI sounds came. One hour later, we were building our own superintendent.

