Flag Design of Kingdom of Pala

Flag Design of Kingdom of Pala
Entity: Kingdom of Pala
Location: Southeast Asia
Fictitious Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: The Kingdom of Pala is the insular country where the events of Aldous Huxley's novel "Island" take place. The Government of Pala relies much on the Mynahs, birds trained to repeat mantras such as "Attention" and "Here and Now".

