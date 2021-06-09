Daaridna

Sanitary icons kit

Daaridna
Daaridna
  • Save
Sanitary icons kit concept icon face mask prevention disease quarantine blue stroke outline simple covid-19 hygiene logo set collection cartoon vector illustration sanitary
Download color palette

I made set of 20 sanitary and hygiene icons dedicated to covid-19 quarantine. Simple outline symbols with light blue filling. This set displays infection control measures and symptoms of the disease. Take care of yourself!

Daaridna
Daaridna

More by Daaridna

View profile
    • Like