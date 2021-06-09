Flag Design of the Mexican Space Program

Trending designs to inspire you
Entity: Mexican Space Program
Location: Mexico
Fictitious Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: An aztec myth tells the story of a rabbit sacrificing itself to Quetzalcoatl so he could eat it and survive a long journey, in grattitude, Quetzalcoatl immotalized the rabbir on the face of the Moon.