Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Iván García Vexillography

Flag of the Mexican Space Program

Iván García Vexillography
Iván García Vexillography
  • Save
Flag of the Mexican Space Program graphic design space program space design vexillology mexico flag design flag
Download color palette

Entity: Mexican Space Program
Location: Mexico
Fictitious Entity / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: An aztec myth tells the story of a rabbit sacrificing itself to Quetzalcoatl so he could eat it and survive a long journey, in grattitude, Quetzalcoatl immotalized the rabbir on the face of the Moon.

Iván García Vexillography
Iván García Vexillography

More by Iván García Vexillography

View profile
    • Like