Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Erica Leong
Steamclock

3D Pencil Illustration

Erica Leong
Steamclock
Erica Leong for Steamclock
Hire Us
  • Save
3D Pencil Illustration purple render pencil cinema 4d c4d 3d illustration
Download color palette

I wrote a blog post about how (and why) our design team got into the habit of sharing early work, called "The Path to Sharing Work, Early & Often". Read at your own leisure!

(With that, I also got the opportunity to stretch my illustration skills to the 3D realm. Was it hard being a beginner? Very much yes. Cinema4D blew my mind a few times. But we all have to start from somewhere, right?)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Steamclock
Steamclock
We make nice apps.
Hire Us

More by Steamclock

View profile
    • Like