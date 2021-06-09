3D Pencil Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I wrote a blog post about how (and why) our design team got into the habit of sharing early work, called "The Path to Sharing Work, Early & Often". Read at your own leisure!
(With that, I also got the opportunity to stretch my illustration skills to the 3D realm. Was it hard being a beginner? Very much yes. Cinema4D blew my mind a few times. But we all have to start from somewhere, right?)