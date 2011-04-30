ELLIOTTCABLE

Numeric progression

Numeric progression text source code objective-c
(Solcounter.menu: YRSolcounter.m @ 14f805c, lines 48 ‒ 58)

When only one thing changes among several repetitive lines of content, it’s easy to focus on that one thing. This is especially true when the mutable item follows an obvious progression, such as in this example.

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
