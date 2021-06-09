Iván García Vexillography

Flag Design of Republic of Nueva Galicia

Flag Design of Republic of Nueva Galicia graphic design vexillology design jalisco aguascalientes san luis potosi mexico flag design flag
Entity: Republic of Nueva Galicia
Location: Central Mexico
Fictitious Location / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: New country formed by the 3 Mexican States of Jalisco, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí.

