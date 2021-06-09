Crybaby Crescent

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A Potential client came looking for a potential Album cover. Wanting a challenge I requested that he give me eleven words to work with. The client was enthusiastic about the idea and respond with "imma sob in the rain until the new moon is over". Wanting to raise the stakes, I boasted that I could have it complete it by brunch. Excited about the prospect of an efficient turnaround, the client Wholeheartedly agreed. 23 hours later this was the culmination.