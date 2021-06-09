Crybaby Crescent

A Potential client came looking for a potential Album cover. Wanting a challenge I requested that he give me eleven words to work with. The client was enthusiastic about the idea and respond with "imma sob in the rain until the new moon is over". Wanting to raise the stakes, I boasted that I could have it complete it by brunch. Excited about the prospect of an efficient turnaround, the client Wholeheartedly agreed. 23 hours later this was the culmination.