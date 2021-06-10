vijay verma

Rainbow - Pride

vijay verma
vijay verma
Hire Me
  • Save
Rainbow - Pride 3d art 3d character octane pride month pride character design blender 3d
Rainbow - Pride 3d art 3d character octane pride month pride character design blender 3d
Download color palette
  1. pride_dribbble_07.png
  2. pride_clay_01.png

Hello guys,

I'm learning blender these day and created this little girl to celebrate #pridemonth. What's your thought.

Tool Used: Blender + Octane

------
You can always check instagram and twitterfor behind the scene and process to building these characters.

Check these new NFTs
------

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
vijay verma
vijay verma
A design chef, cooking design @zomato
Hire Me

More by vijay verma

View profile
    • Like