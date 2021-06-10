Rainbow - Pride

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello guys,
I'm learning blender these day and created this little girl to celebrate #pridemonth. What's your thought.
Tool Used: Blender + Octane
------
You can always check instagram and twitterfor behind the scene and process to building these characters.
Check these new NFTs
------
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.