E-Commerce U Fund Logo Design

Logodesign for E-Commerce U Fund, a nonprofit which helps owners of small businesses and entrepreneurs with getting into the E-Commerce business. Providing mentorship and advice in form of group meetings and information to help people build their successful online-business.