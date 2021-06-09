Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jason Daniels

E-Commerce U Fund Logo Design

E-Commerce U Fund Logo Design logodesign branddesign e-commerce graphic design logo branding
Logodesign for E-Commerce U Fund, a nonprofit which helps owners of small businesses and entrepreneurs with getting into the E-Commerce business. Providing mentorship and advice in form of group meetings and information to help people build their successful online-business.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
