Flag Design of City of San Luis Potosí

Flag Design of City of San Luis Potosí
Entity: City of San Luis Potosí
Location: Central Mexico
Real Location / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Founded in 1592 during Spanish colonialism near gold and silver mines. Takes its name from Saint Louis King of France and the Bolivian mines of Potosí.

