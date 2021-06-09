Flag Design of City of San Luis Potosí

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Entity: City of San Luis Potosí
Location: Central Mexico
Real Location / Flag Proposal
Key Briefing Features: Founded in 1592 during Spanish colonialism near gold and silver mines. Takes its name from Saint Louis King of France and the Bolivian mines of Potosí.