Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kandice Grant

Daily UI 009

Kandice Grant
Kandice Grant
  • Save
Daily UI 009 beginner musicplayer mobileapp uxdesign dailyui009 challenge graphic design dailyui app design
Download color palette

I'm a scifi nerd honestly, so decided to design something I'll personally love to use. Alien theme music and podcast streaming app.

***

Created as part of "Daily UI Design Challenge"

Kandice Grant
Kandice Grant

More by Kandice Grant

View profile
    • Like