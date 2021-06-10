nFlux Homepage

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's one that never went live but got built (partially).
Homepage design + development for nFlux circa 2020. nFlux is an AI startup focused on computer learning and analytical thinking. This was the final version of the homepage we built out but unfortunately the project was put on hold due to COVID. Hoping to pick this back up some day :)
Also attaching the initial designs (sans neurons and with a different treatment for the services).
Check out the build here: nflux.webflow.io
