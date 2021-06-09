Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Irmak İşsever

Countdown #DailyUI #014

Irmak İşsever
Irmak İşsever
  • Save
Countdown #DailyUI #014 day014 mobile app meditation design ui dailyui motion graphics animation
Download color palette

Meditation App Countdown Design

I've been wanting to learn how to make short animations for a while. It is my first humble exploration work. I am excited to share it with you, design professionals. I hope you like it. If you going to have any suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach me. Thank you all.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Irmak İşsever
Irmak İşsever

More by Irmak İşsever

View profile
    • Like