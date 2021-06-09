Countdown #DailyUI #014

Trending designs to inspire you
Meditation App Countdown Design
I've been wanting to learn how to make short animations for a while. It is my first humble exploration work. I am excited to share it with you, design professionals. I hope you like it. If you going to have any suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach me. Thank you all.