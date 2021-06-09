Lisa Statham

Bob the Drag Queen (Personal Project)

Lisa Statham
Lisa Statham
  • Save
Bob the Drag Queen (Personal Project) art character drawing 2d inspiration poster series design vibrant colour colourful procreate adobe photoshop illustrator drag drag queens graphic design illustration
Download color palette

I'm currently working my way through a personal series about inspirational and motivation Drag queens. I find drag a huge inspiration in my personal life and want to share that passion through my illustrations. I aim to create a colourful and vibrant series that captures each queen.

Lisa Statham
Lisa Statham

More by Lisa Statham

View profile
    • Like