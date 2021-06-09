Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing the Rough Motion Font Duo! Rough Motion is a strong and high-energy font. Make it a balanced composition in a sans serif font and a brush pen in a script font to show the realistic elements of the font. This is a font that is suitable for you to use in all your creative needs. Such as branding, logos, posters, web design, music artowk, etc.
Each font file includes uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.
Rough Motion Script also includes a set of 10 swashes, ideal for underlining individual words and adding that extra 'custom' style. You can access it in every alternative letter A-J.
That's it! I hope you enjoy it.
Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.
Link Download :
https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/
Thank You!