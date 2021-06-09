Collage #1

I’m always drawing. Sometimes for a specific piece of lettering, or as a draft for part of a typeface, but often I feel I am drawing just to take apart a certain set of letters, and see how they work. The positive space, the negative space, the way components of a style are modular, the way they differ. Sometimes these explorations seem unrelated until I’ve had some time to sit with them, and patterns emerge that make me think I was searching for something in particular.