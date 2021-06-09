Amazon Prime Search UI

Amazon Prime Video can be a clickbait when it comes to searching for movies or TV shows. You can see a search suggestion but pretty often the title is not available on Prime.

This redesign protects you from getting disappointed after hitting search. You will know which titles you can access even before you click on the search button. And, it shows you very clearly if a title is unavailable.

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jahnvi-jose/

Behance - https://www.behance.net/jahnvijose