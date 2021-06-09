Wished Lovely! A sweet handwritten font duo that will add fun to your creativity. These two fonts consist of a charming all-caps font and a sweet handwritten script font for the perfect and fun blend of your content.

Wished Lovely has also added 26 doodles to add interest to your content in separate files.

Each font file includes uppercase, lowercase, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.

Link Download :

https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/

Thank You!