WAAM (We are all mental), UIUX Design

Position: UXUI Designer, Digital Designer

This is a web-app project, called WAAM, We Are All Mental.

Who is WAAM?: We Are All Mental (WAAM) is a team project created by Chuck and Megan. We believe that mental health is incredibly important, and that more information and resources are needed for fellow Canadians.

We created this application as a guide to help people with mental illnesses and people who know someone with mental illnesses, so they can more easily find the information they are looking for, as well as next steps.

It has kinds of mental ilnesses, description and numbers where you can get help. Furthermore, it has 8 steps how to react to people without hurting people.

‍IMPORTANT NOTE: This application is NOT a diagnostic tool. This is a learning tool to provide information on each of the listed mental illnesses as a guide for finding help. Self-diagnosis is NOT recommended. For an actual diagnosis, please see any available doctor for referral to a psychiatrist. The psychiatrist will be able to determine your specific situation and provide diagnoses and information, as well as direct you to the proper treatment.

