Delmon Delicate is a classy font duo, with elegant sans and script fonts. The two fonts are made with a balance that produces a beautiful blend to support all your design needs. For example, social media content, branding, merchandising, advertising, packaging, etc.
Delmon Delicate include 2 fonts:
Delmon Delicate (Sans Serif) and Delmon Delicate Script, each of which has uppercase, lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.
That's it! I hope you enjoy it.
Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.
Link Download :
https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/
Thank You!