Delmon Delicate is a classy font duo, with elegant sans and script fonts. The two fonts are made with a balance that produces a beautiful blend to support all your design needs. For example, social media content, branding, merchandising, advertising, packaging, etc.

Delmon Delicate include 2 fonts:

Delmon Delicate (Sans Serif) and Delmon Delicate Script, each of which has uppercase, lowercase letters, numbers, punctuation, and multilingual support.

That's it! I hope you enjoy it.

Feel free to comment if there are issues or queries.

Link Download :

https://www.myfonts.com/foundry/atharuah-studios/

Thank You!