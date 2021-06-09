Munna Ahmed

Hexagon Emoji Pack

Hexagon Emoji Pack android icon emoji design icon design hexagon emoji pack face emoji simple emoji icon designer website icon facebook chatting emoji user interface emoji app icon app emoji hexagon icon emoji pack icon pack hexagon emoji icon
Hexagon Emoji Icon Pack 3

Minimalist emoji pack based on the Hexagon shape. This pack will be usefull for those website or apps which related to technology, digital service or finance.
I have made this emoji icon pack only for practices, If you need this type of icon pack feel free to contact me

