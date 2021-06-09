Oluwatosin Oyegoke

Fruit and Vegetable ordering Mobile App

Fruit and Vegetable ordering Mobile App
Hey Dribblers👋🏼,

Here is a fruit and vegetable ordering app where users can get fresh, exotic fruits and vegetables, quick, easy and without stress. Check out full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/116274419/Fruitified-Fruit-and-Vegetable-Ordering-Mobile-App.

