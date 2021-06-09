Hexagon Emoji Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
Hexagon Emoji Icon Pack 2
Minimalist emoji pack based on the Hexagon shape. This pack will be usefull for those website or apps which related to technology, digital service or finance.
I have made this emoji icon pack only for practices, If you need this type of icon pack feel free to contact me.