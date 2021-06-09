Love Tiger Album Covers (Concept)

Trending designs to inspire you
One of the first places I really learned to express myself was the punk scene in Kansas City Missouri. As a high school kid I remember how liberating it felt to just try new ideas out and watch others experiment as well. To recapture that freedom and pay homage to those aesthetics I crafted these album covers for a fictional band called Love Tiger.