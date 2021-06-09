DF Logo Design Concept - Real State Agent

Visual identity created for Real Estate Agent Deyckson Fernando. 🏠

A young realtor that starts a career in 2020, helping people to realize the dream of home ownership.

The initial idea was to create a monogram in minimalist and modern style in a well applied note with the junction of the initials of the name that was easy to identify.

The colors applied in the project transmit the feeling of youthfulness and vigor, with contrasting colors of orange and blue and a neutral tone making the brand even more harmonious.

