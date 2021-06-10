My First Aid Courses Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
I'm glad to show you a new website. The company provides emergency helper training in Zurich, Switzerland. The main target audience is young people. More specifically, this website is designed mostly for college-age consumers to get a driver's license.
What do you think about the UI?
Hope you like it! Have a nice day :slight_smile:
agency: @ein-des-ein