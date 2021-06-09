Branding Project - Gusto - a sports fest

GUSTO – the Annual Sports Fest of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur, India. Gusto held every year where the sports enthusiasts of various colleges come together into the institute’s campus to showcase their talents and participate in competitive sporting events.

I was in the core team and leading the design team for the fest. There were a number of requirements of print design, logo, posters, banners, I cards, certificates, branches, T-shirts even trophies and medals. There was a lot of learning and challenges working on this project.

But in the end, I was happy that my designs were used by thousands of participants and everyone likes the colourful and energetic theme.

so I am sharing a collage of some of the pics of designs that I collected during the fest.