Umang Kanani

Food mobile app that brings food lovers together

Foodie is a mobile app that brings food lovers together to post photos of the best meals they’ve had and share their stories. As part of my DesignLab Ux Foundations course we had been taked to design 3 sample screen designs for the app.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
