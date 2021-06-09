Myra McHale Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Myra needed a redesign for her website for her coaching business. This included the redesign of the following pages: Homepage, About Me, About You and Work With Me. The new homepage includes quotes from philosophers and a video explanation of transformational therapy.