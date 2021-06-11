Pride stickers

Kaitlin Sullivan
Happy Pride y'all! Giving life to each of the colors in the pride flag

pink :: sex
red :: life
orange :: healing
yellow :: sunlight
green :: nature
teal :: magic/art
blue :: serenity
purple :: spirit

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
