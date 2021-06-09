Alison Cosmetics logo.

The company sell skincare products and cosmetics that include, eyeshadows, blushes and eyeliners. All of the products are vegan.

The store mostly uses soft colors, ranging from pinks to purples.

They would like that the logo would make the most memorable products with an attractive design of the logo.

I designed this logo with two stylized flowers that form an A and a C. With the two letters it is also possible to create a pattern for packaging.

