Strica

Alison Cosmetics Logo

Strica
Strica
  • Save
Alison Cosmetics Logo brand identity logo design typography mark illustration logotype vegan violet line lines geometrical pattern flower vector brand design branding logo
Download color palette

Alison Cosmetics logo.

The company sell skincare products and cosmetics that include, eyeshadows, blushes and eyeliners. All of the products are vegan.
The store mostly uses soft colors, ranging from pinks to purples.
They would like that the logo would make the most memorable products with an attractive design of the logo.

I designed this logo with two stylized flowers that form an A and a C. With the two letters it is also possible to create a pattern for packaging.

#logocore #logocore01

Strica
Strica

More by Strica

View profile
    • Like