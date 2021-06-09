Peace

First work

Peace
Peace
  • Save
First work ui icon illustration ux
Download color palette

1) An interview was constructed to let be people have an idea of the project
2) An empathy map was constructed on five potential customers to develop and gain a deeper insight into their customers.
3) Using the empathy map i was able to develop a pain point which stated the fear of the potential users.
4) Then a list actors were identified and their ideas.
5) Then a feature list was constructed
6) I went ahead to construct a user-flow diagram for my solution.
7) A comprehensive user journey map for my solution.
8) A comprehensive sketch of your proposed solution.
9) Then i went ahead to create my low-fidelity prototype and high-fidelity prototype.
10) Then a usability test was constructed.
Then a prioritization grid was contrusted for each other

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Peace
Peace
Like