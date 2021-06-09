🎦🎦 Download Effect 🎦🎦



Concept Mix Art Photoshop Action transforms your photos into amazing mixed media artworks with a dash of watercolor and a perfect blend of scribbles. The action works best with portraits, figures, inanimate objects, and other photos. The final composition is fully layered and provides lots of effects and customization. The action also creates 10 color presets to apply with a single click and contains 5 print textures. It's super easy to use and save yourself hours of work.